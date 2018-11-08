Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, November 7th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) While getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, who got emotional because their dad was there? A: MICHAEL DOUGLAS

2) Duncan Hines cake mix was recalled due to possible contamination with what? A: SALMONELLA

3) Who is Billboard Magazine’s Woman of the Year? A: ARIANA GRANDE

4) What Dallas Cowboy legend is calling for a “complete overhaul of the organization?” A: TROY AIKMAN

5) Which airline apologized after a man sat in poop left behind by a service dog? A: DELTA