Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, November 28th

LISTEN to THE FINAL Spence's Challenge of 2018, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App

Turns out Alex couldn't take home the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot... nearly $1600 was on the line. How would you have done?

1) Stephen HIllenburg passed yesterday too soon at age 57. His work have been loved by millions ater its debut May 1, 1999. What did he create?       A: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

2) After her husband, Les Moonves, left CBS and she left The Talk, Julie Chen Moonves is officially returning to CBS as the host of what show?      A: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

3) Netflix was making a lot of noise yesterday about their new trailer for the upcoming special called, "Springsteen on (what?)"       A: BROADWAY

4) After a number of run-ins with the law, the 49ers cut last year's first round pick, Reuben Foster. Who picked him up?        A: WASHINGTON REDSKINS

5) It had a $100 Million budget and opened on Thanksgiving weekend, but it's the biggest blockbuster movie bomb of 2018. What is it?        A: ROBIN HOOD

