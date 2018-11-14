Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, November 14th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $448)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) The NFL game between the LA Rams and Kansas City Chiefs got moved due to the field getting ripped up from a concert last week. Where was the game originally scheduled to be played? A: MEXICO CITY

2) Who is GQ's Woman of the Year? A: SERENA WILLIAMS

3) A megachurch pastor made headlines for telling his congregation to stop taking part in what activity, due to it's "demonic roots?" A: YOGA

4) Who took some heat for blasting those who posted selfies with Stan Lee after his death Monday? A: ARMIE HAMMER

5) What iconic Milwaukee beer may go out of business around this time next year? A: PABST BLUE RIBBON