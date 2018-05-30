Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, May 30th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,173)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which state's Governor resigned yesterday amid an extramarital affair scandal? A: MISSOURI

2) Snoop Dogg broke a Guinness World Record for the largest (what)? A: GIN AND JUICE/PARADISE COCKTAIL

3) There's no drama..... but which reality star is not attending their son's wedding due to "work commitments?" A: CAITLYN JENNER

4) After being released by the New York Giants, wide receiver Brandon Marshall signed with which NFL team? A: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

5) Televangelist Jesse Duplantis is asking his followers for $54 Million dollars so he can buy what? A: A PRIVATE JET