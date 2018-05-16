Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, May 16th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,023)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What city went public yesterday and said they are out of the competition to be Amazon's HQ2? A: ARLINGTON TEXAS

2) To concentrate on finishing his album, Kanye says he "got rid" of what? A: HIS PHONE

3) What 63-yr-old TV star blew everybody away with their chiseled abs in a shirtless selfie? A: TOM BERGERON

4) Kiefer Sutherland's show "Designated Survivor"... cancelled by ABC, may be revived by whome? A: NETFLIX

5) Which Dancing with The Stars contestant said, "America has proven they love me?" A: TONYA HARDING