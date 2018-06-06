Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, June 6th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,248)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A doctor noticed a lump on a woman's neck and was able to notify her that it may be cancer, possibly saving her life. What channel was he watching? A: HGTV

2) Justin Bieber is set to be in an upcoming animated feature as the voice of what character? A: CUPID

3) The Detroit Tigers drafted the son of which 7-time Cy Young Award winner? A: ROGER CLEMENS

4) Who's recommending putting highlighter on your ears, a makeup tip that's surprising many? A: RIHANNA

5) Keith Olbermann has probably played all of us by going after which guest on NBC's Stanley Cup coverage? A: DALE EARNHARDT JR.