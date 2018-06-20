Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, June 20th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) 30-year-old Blac Chyna apparently just broke up with her boyfriend, who was reportedly how old? A: 18

2) Carl's Jr. is separating from what other fast food icon in an image shakeup? A: HARDEE'S

3) What grunge legend has completely lost their voice and is on complete vocal rest? A: EDDIE VEDDER

4) What movie's Twitter feed went off on critics, calling them, "Trolls behind the keyboards?" A: GOTTI

5) On what network would you be most likely to see Tony Reali? A: ESPN