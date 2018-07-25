Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, July 25th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Todd Gurley signed a 4-year contract extension worth $60 million yesterday. $45 Million of that was guaranteed, the most ever for an NFL running back. What team does he play for? A: LA RAMS

2) There's an invention that could clean upu 90% of the World's oceans. What classic video game is it named after? A: PAC-MAN

3) Who gifted Cardi B with a lifetime supply of chips and guac? A: CHIPOTLE

4) If, and when, Meghan Markle gets pregnant, what American tradition will she not be allowed to enjoy? A: BABY SHOWER

5) Lamar Odom is safe after being caught up in a shooting at what NYC restaurant? A: HOOTERS