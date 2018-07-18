Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, July 18th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) There's a new documentary out called "Come Inside My Mind." Who is it about? A: ROBIN WILLIAMS

2) Astronomers found ten more moons, which brings the total to 79 that are circling which planet? A: JUPITER

3) Theres a new low-cost airline that's being put together by the founder of what other pretty popular airline? A: JET BLUE

4) Liz Cambage set a new WNBA record by scoring 53 points. What team does she play for? A: DALLAS

5) When San Diego Comin-Con starts Thursday, Fox is creating a Bob's Burgers from what already existing burger place? A: SHAKE SHACK