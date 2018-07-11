Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, July 11th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) 2 Months ago, Meghan Markle's nose was the plastic surgery must have. Now, what KLUC Superstar's schnozz is the nose of the moment? A: RIHANNA

2) Speaking of KLUC Superstars... who literally caught their stage on fire last night? A: BRUNO MARS

3) This year's Triple Crown winning horse had intended to keep racing, but that's been put on hold. What is his name? A: JUSTIFY

4) The Osmond family is asking for prayers for their brother who just had quadruple bypass surgery. Which brother? A: TOM

5) Who is now reportedly $50 Billion richer than anyone else on earth? A: JEFF BEZOS