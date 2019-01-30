Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, January 30th, 2019

January 30, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
IT'S BACK!! We've given away more than $16,000 to listners who dared to take on Spence. It's as easy as answering 5 questions in less than 30 seconds. Do you constantly look at your timeline? Consider yourself somewhat of a pop culture guru? Then take on Spence for the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173). You get that just for tying Spence. Beat him for a $1000 bonus and ultimate bragging rights as you will be a THSC CHAMPION!! 

Your next chance to play is Thursday (1/31) morning at 7:25a... so read something.

And here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Whose TV production company is being sued for not providing a cancer patient with treatment that was promised?      A: DR. PHIL

2) Who are activists asking to back out of a concert in Saudi Arabia tomorrow?      A: MARIAH CAREY

3) Something quite common in this country has just been banned in Iran. What?       A: DOG WALKING

4) James Ingram passed away yesterday. What was he best known for doing?      A: SINGING

5) Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for allegedly causing a crash while doing what?       A: SKIING

98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

