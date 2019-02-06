Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (2/7) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which KLUC artist got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday?       A: PINK

2) What celeb grabbed headlines for photobombing a New Orleans couple's engagement photos?      A: AMY SCHUMER

3) After Florida State recently dismissed their quarterback, which university has kicked their top returning rusher off their team?      A: MICHIGAN

4) Who went on TV yesterday and took credit for Pete Davidson's romance with Kate Beckinsale?      A: NICK CANNON

5) News broke yesterday afternoon that what Hollywood star has gotten engaged?      A: JENNIFER LAWRENCE

