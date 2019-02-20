Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 20, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (2/21) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) There's a gentleman named Duane Martin in Hollywood who's being sued for fraud. What big star was subpoenaed  to turn over financial records and emails pertaining to the case?         A: WILL SMITH

2) NBA Great Kevin Garnett says in the 2000 Olympics, Team USA had a million dollar bounty to drunk on whom?       A: YAO MING

3) The Property Brothers have yet another new HGTV series. Name one of the Property Brothers.      A: JONATHAN AND/OR DREW SCOTT

4) After Manny Machado signed with the Padres, what team's Vice President said he was "in shock" because he thought he had the high offer?       A: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

5) Who leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe? This person says they will after Avengers: Endgame. Who is it?       A: GWYNETH PALTROW

