Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, February 13th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (2/14) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A crazy court case over a revoked "free food for life" deal after he got locked in the bathroom was settled yesterday between a suburban Portland man and which fast food chain? A: BURGER KING

2) A model was bitten by a wild pig during a photo shoot in which country? A: THE BAHAMAS

3) A plot of land once owned by a president was sold at auction yesterday for $300,000. Which president? A: LINCOLN

4) Carson Daly's late-night talk show is ending after 17 years on NBC. What's it called? A: LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY

5) The CEO of what outdoor equipment and clothing company designed yesterday? A: REI