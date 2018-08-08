Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, August 8th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A British man racked up $45,000 in tickets in just 3 hours in what make of rental car? A: LAMBORGHINI

2) Who really bought the Brad Bunch house? A: HGTV

3) The Canterbury Cathedral had a super-rare item returned after it was taken 500 years ago. What is it? A: BIBLE

4) NHL icon Stan Mikita died yesterday at age 78. He played 22 years with which franchise? A: CHICAGO

5) Legendary actress Kahtleen Turner said she didn't feel very welcomed when she made guest appearances on what classic TV show? A: FRIENDS