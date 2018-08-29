Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, August 29th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 6:50a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) The headline reads, "Anna Kendrick opens up about kissing costar..." (who?) A: BLAKE LIVELY

2) Somewhat quit during training... the first in over 50 years to do so in what organization? A: NASA

3) Aretha Franklin is "dressed like a resplendent queen," and resting in what sort of casket? A: GOLD

4) After nearly four decades, what personality is reportedly leaving NBC? A: BOB COSTAS

5) A swarm of bees took over a hot dog stand at what famous spot in New York City? A: TIMES SQUARE