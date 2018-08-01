Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, August 1st

August 1, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $723)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) In the Mexican town of Acultzingo, there are literally train robberies almost every day, resulting ina serious financial hit to what automaker?      A: MAZDA

2) Who bought the most expensive home sold in Rhode Island this year?     A: JUDGE JUDY

3) What Hall of Famr "laid an epic diss" on Lebron James, saying his move to LA was strictly a business decision, not a basketball one?      A: CHARLES BARKLEY

4) Legendary actor Alan Alda revealed yesterday he has whcih disease?      A: PARKINSON'S 

5) Last night, what planet was closer to Earth than it had ben in 15 years?      A: MARS

