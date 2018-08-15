Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, August 15th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 6:50a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) NASA's $400 Million Mars rover has been missing since it disappeared in a dust storm in June. It has a name. What is it? A: OPPORTUNITY

2) What city is about to become the first in the US to install subway full body scanners? A: LOS ANGELES

3) One of the co-hosts of next months Emmy Awards ripped awards shows, saying, "it's adults getting trophies." Who said it? A: COLIN JOST

4) Aubrey O'Day, Shannon Bex, and Dawn Richards are reuniting after four years apart. WHat's the name of their group? A: DANITY KANE

5) What state's Deomcrats just became the first major party to nominate a transgender candidate for governor? A: VERMONT