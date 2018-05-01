Spence's Challenge: Tuseday, May 1st

Every morning, The Chet Buchanan Show plays a game that could put money in your pocket. "Spence's Challenge" is a pop culture trivia game with questions based on headlines from the previous 24 hours. Chet puts together the questions the night before and all you have to do is tie Spence to get the Terrible Herbst jackpot (currently $798)..... but if you beat Spence, you get a $1000 bonus.

So study up (which means read some headlines) and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Tuesday's questions for your studying pleasure:

1) What band brought John Travolta and Billy Idol onstage with them Sunday? A: FOO FIGHTERS

2) The internet got all excited over a backstage picture with Cardi B and who? A: SASHA OBAMA

3) A juror in Bill Cosby's trial said his talk of which drugs led to his conviction? A: QUAALUDES

4) Everything was fine on Saturday, but on Sunday which Jersey Shore star fought with their ex on Instagram? A: RONNIE

5) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently met what global figure while on vacation? A: POPE FRANCES