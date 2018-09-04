Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, September 4th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What big time movie star jumped in to a wedding picture in Santa Cruz over the weekend? A: KEANU REEVES

2) "McClane" is the next installment in what movie franchise? A: DIE HARD

3) Speaking of movie franchises, Steve Guttenberg says the eighth installment of this franchise is happening? A: POLICE ACADEMY

4) A tropical storm that may turn into a Category 1 hurricane is lashing at the Southeast. What's is name? A: GORDON

5) Kim Kardashian took to social media yesterday to shoot down speculation that she hooked up with whom? A: DRAKE