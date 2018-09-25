Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, Sept. 25th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $798)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tueday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Before they came to Vegas, who officiated a wedding in Chicago on Saturday? A: MICHELLE OBAMA

2) Instagram style icon Something Navy had a tough day Monday when a web glitch screwed up the launch of her collaboration with whom? A: NORDSTROM

3) Which NHL team unveiled a creepy mascot named "Gritty?" A: PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

4) Who beat out Lockheed for a $2.4 Billion Air Force helicopter contract? A: BOEING

5) Who got a statue at the United Nations to mark their 100th birthday? A: NELSON MANDELA