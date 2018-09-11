Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, Sept. 11th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A guy won Ten Million Dollars when he grabbed a lottery ticket when he went to a convenience store to buy a snack for his dog. What snack? A: SLIM JIM

2) Which country got headlines Monday for being the latest to seriously consider a 4 day work week? A: BRITAIN

3) An Ohio gorcery store employee may be facing felony charges for eating (what) just about every day for eight years? A: HAM

4) After winning a Creative ARts Emmy Sunday night, who joined the prestigious EGOT club? A: JOHN LEGEND

5) Hasbro is making special versions of Monopoly and Nerf Blasters based on which video game? A: FORTNITE