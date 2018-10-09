Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, October 9th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) In 2011, Google started a social network in hopes of challenging Facebook. They have finally shut it down for good after an undisclosed data breach earlier this spring. What was it called? A: GOOGLE PLUS

2) Ben Affleck finished up rehab, finalized his divorce, took his girlfriend and got outta town. Where did he go? A: MONTANA

3) What team advanced to baseball's American League Championship Series yesterday? A: HOUSTON

4) What team advanced to baseball's National League Championship Series yesterday? A: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

5) Which former First Daughter had a secret wedding over the weekend? A: BARBARA BUSH