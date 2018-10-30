Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, October 30th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Taylor Wright is notable for being on a reality TV show and getting herself arrested twice in 3 days last week. What show was she on? A: PARTY DOWN SOUTH

2) The WWE is said to be targeting which world-class, world famous athlete to join them? A: SERENA WILLIAMS

3) Who's taking a bunch of heat for an insensitive Halloween costume based on a character from the movie "Tropic Thunder?" A: SHAUN WHITE

4) What super famous soccer team fired their manager yesterday? A: REAL MADRID

5) I'm a day late, but at Game 5 of the World Series, what did Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's shirts say? A: I'M WITH STUPID