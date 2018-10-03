Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, October 2nd

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tueday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which Kardashian fired back at twitter critics after Sunday night's Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, saying, "Let me Live?" A: KOURTNEY

2) Who did a rather unique rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" at Wrigley Field yesterday? A: MIKE DITKA

3) Who moderated last night's Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Debate? A: ALEX TREBEK

4) A US Navy cruiser had what they called an "unsafe" encounter Sunday with a ship from what country? A: CHINA

5) What former industry giant has lost $500 Billion in stock value since 2000? A: GENERAL ELECTRIC