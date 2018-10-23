Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, October 23rd

How about we put an extra $1000 in your pocket???

October 23, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) The news broke yesterday that the last surviving adult principle cast member of the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie passed away Friday at 88. What role did they play?      A: DIANA SOWLE PLAYED CHARLIE'S MOTHER

2) What rock star is getting sued for allegeldy ghosting a fan after a concert?        A: BILLY IDOL

3) Who combined political commentary and a pregnancy annoucnement on their Insta story yesterday?        A: AMY SCHUMER

4) For the first time in its history, which game show is going to give away a house?        A: WHEEL OF FORTUNE

5) Which WWE superstar announced on Raw last night that he has Leukemia and is relinquishing his title?          A: ROMAN REIGNS

98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

