Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, October 16th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Microsoft co-founder and Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen passed away yesterday. What other sports franchise did he own? A: PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

2) According to the People Magazine headline, Drake freaked out when he found out who was at his concert? A: ADELE

3) In a Time Magazine headline, Drake revealed he wanted to marry and start a family with whom? A: RIHANNA

4) Bravo has decided not to renew Jeff Lewis' contract. What show was he the star of? A: FLIPPING OUT

5) UConn is about to start offering a class in the science of what? A: GROWING WEED