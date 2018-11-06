Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, November 6th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $323)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Despite being mostly Amazon-proof, what retailer is losing market share to their main competitor and therefore closign 51 US and Canada stores? A: LOWE'S

2) A Phoenix-area woman turned 106 and her favorite restaurant threw a party. Which one? A: TACO BELL

3) Leah Remini buried the hatchet in their feud over Scientology with what other Hollywood notable? A: JADA PINKETT-SMITH

4) After he missed three kicks Sunday, which NFL team cut their kicker Monday? A: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

5) GM is holding a contest with a $10,000 prize going to the winner who names their what? A: ELECTRIC BIKE