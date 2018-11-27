Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, November 27th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (11/28) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which late 70s-early 80s TV star got knocked out while trying to help their neighbor evict a tenant?      A: TODD BRIDGES

2) Tim Tebow is apparently getting serious with his beauty queen girlfriend after he brought her to family Thanksgiving. What title does she presented hold?       A: MISS UNIVERSE

3) What comedy superstar was slammed on social for their kid's themed birthday party?       A: KEVIN HART

4) Which NFL team fired their offensive coordinator and is switching quarterbacks?      A: JACKSONVILLE

5) What daytie TV icon is getting a "judge" show?       A: JERRY SPRINGER

