Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, November 20th

November 20, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $548)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (11/26) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which inconic rock and roll band announced a 2019 stadium tour yesterday?       A: ROLLING STONES

2) What rapper... that TMZ LOVES... was arrested yesterday on racketeering and firearms charges?       A: TEKASHI 6IX9INE

3) Which college football team suspended 2 starters for flirting with opposing team's cheerleaders?       A: ARKANSAS

4) A BBC documentary crew broke the unwritten "no interference" rule to save a bunch of baby what?       A: PENGUINS

5) What car company's chairman was arrested and will be dismissed for financial misconduct?      A: NISSAN

