Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, November 13th

November 13, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Folks were buzzing all day Monday about how Big Bang Theory's 43-yr-old Johnny Galecki and his much younger girlfriend made their red carpet debut as a couple at The People's Choice Awards. How old is his girlfriend?      A: 21

2) What audible call did the LA Rams use on Sunday that had everyone talking yesterday?      A: HALLE BERRY

3) DIsney-Pixar released the first teaser-trailer for what movie yesterday?       A: TOY STORY 4

4) The first trailer for Detective Pikachu also came out yesterday. Who's voicing the title character?       A: RYAN REYNOLDS

5) News of his birth was confirmed October 16th. News of his name was confirmed yesterday. Arthur Michael William Matthews. Who is his mama?        A: PIPPA MIDDLETON

