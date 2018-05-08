Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, May 8th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

5 Questions..... 30 seconds to answer..... all those questions based off headlines from the day before. So basically read your facebook timeline and you should be good to go. If you can tie Spence, you get the Terrible Herbst jackpot (currently at $898)..... beat him for a $1000 bonus. Get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a by reviewing some of Tuesday's questions:

1) Meghan Markle's family just won't stop!! There is word now that Meghan's mom is in talks for a "tell-all" interview with whom? A: OPRAH

2) Who spent over $7 Billion to acquire the rights to market Starbucks products? A: NESTLE

3) One of the "Sister, Sister" twins had a baby. Which one? A: TIA

4) An actor from a TV show is literally The World's Strongest Man. What TV show? A: GAME OF THRONES

5) Which NBA team yesterday fired the guy who was both Head Coach and General Manager? A: DETROIT PISTONS