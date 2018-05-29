Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, May 29th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,148)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which KLUC superstar grabbed headlines after visiting a survivor of the Santa Fe High School shooting? A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

2) What is the name of the subtropical storm that made landfall on the Florida panhandle yesterday? A: ALBERTO

3) First, Pluto was a planet. Then it was a dwarf planet. Now scientists have a new theory that Pluto is just a giant (what)? A: COMET

4) Are you kidding me?! The new superfood trend is said to be what kind of milk? A: COCKROACH

5) What Olympic great was a guest of the Cleveland Cavaliers in their locker room after their Game 7 win? A: LINDSEY VONN