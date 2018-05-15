Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, May 15th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

5 Questions..... 30 seconds to answer..... all those questions based off headlines from the day before. So basically read your facebook timeline and you should be good to go. If you can tie Spence, you get the Terrible Herbst jackpot (currently at $898)..... beat him for a $1000 bonus. Get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a by reviewing some of Tuesday's questions:

1) People Magazine calls Taraji P. Henson's new fiance "a star"..... what are we supposed to know him from? A: PLAYING FOOTBALL

2) Who ditched their shoes on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet to protest the rule that all women must wear heels? A: KRISTEN STEWART

3) Which of the Kardashian and Jenner moms did Caitlyn leave out of her Mother's Day Insta story? A: KHLOE

4) Which of Meghan Markle's family was actually in the Royal Wedding, but may now miss it? A: HER DAD

5) Henderson police may soon have a new piece of equipment. What is it? A: BODY CAMERAS