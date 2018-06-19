Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, June 19th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Kate Spade's funeral will be held in the city where she was born. What city is that? A: KANSAS CITY

2) The projected #1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton, signed a big shoe deal with whom? A: PUMA

3) While Chris Pratt's son was in Italy with his mom on Father's Day, he went on a date with what superstar's daughter? A: ARNOLD SCHWARTZENEGGER

4) What automaker's CEO was arrested yesterday? A: AUDI/VOLKSWAGEN

5) Which planet is about to be the closest it's been to Earth in 15 years? A: MARS