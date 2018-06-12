Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, June 12th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) The second hurricane of the season was Category 3 as of yesterday but expected to weaken before reaching the Mexican Coast. What's it's name? A: BUD

2) Bieber reunites with ex? Which one? A: HAILEY BALDWIN

3) The CEO of (what) social media platform took heat for eating at Chick-Fil-A? A: TWITTER

4) The NBA's Detroit Pistons signed Dwayne Casey as their new head coach after what team fired him? A: TORONTO RAPTORS

5) What automaker has acquired a historic train station to turn into part of new technology campus? A: FORD