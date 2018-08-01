Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, July 31st

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $698)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. Here are Tuesday's questions:

1) Which former KLUC artist had a Twitter meltdown, saying they were giving away all of their money and quitting the So So Def tour? A: BOW WOW

2) Former USC Quarterback and first round NFL pick Sam Darnold signed his contract yesterday. What team is he playing for? A: NY JETS

3) Starting Thursday, McDonald’s is giving out MacCoins to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of what? A:THE BIG MAC

4) Adam Rippon, Mandy Moore (not that one,) and Val Chmerkovskiy have been announced as judges for what? A: DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS

5) The Obamas were recently caught on video dancing and jammin at whose concert? A: BEYONCE AND JAY-Z