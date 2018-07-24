Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, July 24th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A British supermodel claimed who stalked her for 2 years after they passionately kissed in a music video? A: MADONNA

2) There's a video of a dog singing a Britney Spears song that's gone viral. What song is Riley singing? A: TOXIC

3) Which lottery jackpot is closing in on $500 million for tonight's drawing? A: MEGA MILLIONS

4) Who is about to become the first fast food chain to offer a meal kit service? A: CHICK-FIL-A

5) Johnny Manziel got traded from the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger Cats to what city's team? A: MONTREAL