Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, July 17th

July 17, 2018
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Because she was sitting in the Royal Box, what was Meghan Markle not allowed to wear at Wimbledon this year, unlike other years?     A: A HAT

2) Madonna posed for a rare picture with all of her kids. How many does she have?       A: SIX

3) 23 people got hurt when a tour boat in Hawaii got hit by what?      A: A LAVA BOMB

4) What animal got out of its enclosure for about an hour over the weekend at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans?       A: A JAGUAR

5) Which entertainment giant's stock plunged 14% after they missed subscriber addition projections?     A: NETFLIX

