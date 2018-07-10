Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, July 10th

IT'S BACK!!!! "Spence's Challenge" took a 2-week hiatus as Spence roamed the hills of Ireland..... and now it's returned. Which means you could win over $1300 just for getting more answers right than him.

HOW DOES IT WORK??? --- Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesay's questions for you to reference:

1) We keep getting teased with Monsoon season, but Tropical Storm and Hurricane season in the Atlantic is already up to the C Storm. What's its name? A: CHRIS

2) Fashionistas are excited that the dress Meghan Markle wore to Prince Louis' christening is online for only $94. Who made it? A: RALPH LAUREN

3) More than 200 people have been infected by a parasite linked to what brand of vegetables? A: DEL MONTE

4) Country legend Garth Brooks is booked to play the very first concert ever in what iconic college football stadium? A: NOTRE DAME

5) Former NBA Champ Lonnie Shelton passed away too soon yesterday at age 62. What team did he get his ring with? A: SEATTLE SUPERSONICS