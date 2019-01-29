Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, January 29th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

January 29, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

IT'S BACK!! We've given away more than $16,000 to listners who dared to take on Spence. It's as easy as answering 5 questions in less than 30 seconds. Do you constantly look at your timeline? Consider yourself somewhat of a pop culture guru? Then take on Spence for the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148). You get that just for tying Spence. Beat him for a $1000 bonus and ultimate bragging rights as you will be a THSC CHAMPION!! 

Your next chance to play is Wednesday (1/30) morning at 7:25a... so read something.

And here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and other models are to be subpoenaed to testify in a trial over what?        A: FYRE FESTIVAL

2) Who's in trouble with the Irish on Twitter for calling St. Patrick's Day "St. Patty's Day?"      A: CONOR MCGREGOR

3) Who has been court ordered to pay an $88,000 American Express bill?        A: TORI SPELLING

4) Thieves in Chicago taking super expensive, and super warm, coats right off people's backs. What brand?      A: CANADA GOOSE

5) Who posted selfies yesterday from their trailer on the set of the movie version of "Cats?"     A: TAYLOR SWIFT

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 219 The Chet Buchanan Show
Can You Fire The Guy Who Is Sick? Spence Is Encouraging His Friend To Spoil The Surprise. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 218 The Chet Buchanan Show
Is A Guest Book Cute? or CRAZY? AND Kayla Cracks Under The Pressure of '15 Seconds of Panic.' The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 217 The Chet Buchanan Show
The Older Sisters Are Pissed That The Baby of The Family Gets Mom's Ring. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes