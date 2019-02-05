Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, February 5th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (11/28) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Soap Opera star, Actor Kristoff St. John passed away at age 52 Sunday. What soap is her famous for? A: THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

2) ESPN host Adnan Virk was fired last week, allegeldy for leaking details of the network's negotiations with which sports league? A: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3) A Hawaiian lawmaker has introduced a bill with the intention of eventually banning sales of (what)? A: CIGARETTES

4) Which women's apparel company filed for bankrupcty Sunday and plans to close nearly 100 stores? A: CHARLOTTE RUSSE

5) Sunday, they won the Super Bowl. Monday, which 2 players went to Disney World? A: TOM BRADY AND JULIAN EDELMAN