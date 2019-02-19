Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, February 19th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $323)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (2/20) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which Housewife did Andy Cohen have to face Sunday night and explain why she wasn't invited to his baby shower? A: KIM ZOLCIAK

2) What kind of moon was that last night? A: SUPERMOON

3) Who was the winner of Sunday's Daytona 500? A: DENNY HAMLIN

4) Who did Dolly Parton reveal is "not one of the biggest fans" of her music? A: HER HUSBAND

5) Who sang "Shallow" at a tour stop in Green Bay FRiday, and had it go viral over the weekend? A: KELLY CLARKSON