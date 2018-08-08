Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, August 7th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $823)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) INTERNET DEATH HOAX ALERT!! Who was said to have died on Sunday, but is actually very much alive? A: MICHAEL J. FOX

2) Who got lost and had to be rescused on a kayak trip with their 12-yr-old? A: JENNIFER GARNER

3) What university suspended 13 football players for selling school-issued Air Jordans? A: NORTH CAROLINA

4) Jennifer Aniston spent last weekend at George and Amal Clooney's house. Who else was there? A: ADAM SANDLER

5) KFC announced a new Colonel yesterday. Who is it? A: JASON ALEXANDER