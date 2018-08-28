Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, August 28th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 6:50a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) People are saying Sam's Club's new Southern Chicken Bites taste just like whose nuggets? A: CHICK-FIL-A

2) Who cryptically tweeted, "If you guys only knew what we wish we could tweet, but can't for 'legal reasons'.... ?" A: BURGER KING

3) Simona Halep is number one in the World at what? A: WOMEN'S TENNIS

4) Which NFL team may be starting a one-handed Linebacker in their season opener? A: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

5) Who grabbed headlines for sharing a rare picture of her children Apple and Moses? A: GWYNETH PALTROW