Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, August 14th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 6:50a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) It took an 11-yr-old 10 minutes to hack into a replica of the voting system in which state? A: FLORIDA

2) Former CSI star Pauley Perrette called out what show on Twitter for being too "filthy?" A: FAMILY FEUD

3) Former WWE Superstar Jim Neidhart passed away yesterday. What was his nickname? A: "THE ANVIL"

4) What radioactive animals lend credibility to the idea that Israel may have tested an atomic bomb? A: SHEEP

5) Which NFL team is making headlines by deciding to stick with Papa John's? A: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS