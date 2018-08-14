Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, August 14th

The Chet Buchanan Show

August 14, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Concert
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 6:50a..... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) It took an 11-yr-old 10 minutes to hack into a replica of the voting system in which state?      A: FLORIDA

2) Former CSI star Pauley Perrette called out what show on Twitter for being too "filthy?"       A: FAMILY FEUD

3) Former WWE Superstar Jim Neidhart passed away yesterday. What was his nickname?       A: "THE ANVIL"

4) What radioactive animals lend credibility to the idea that Israel may have tested an atomic bomb?       A: SHEEP

5) Which NFL team is making headlines by deciding to stick with Papa John's?      A: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Tags: 
spence spunk's challenge chet buchanan radio kayla 98.5 kluc las vegas trivia terrible herbst jackpot

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 136 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence's wife asked if he would prefer cheating OR a dog, Our friend left nearly half her wardrobe in a hotel room... HOW? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 135 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey gets emotional taking his oldest kid to her First Day of school, Kayla and Spence are back from DJ School The Chet Buchanan Show
BSB's Howie and Nick talk; Chet Buchanan Show, Aug. 7, 2018 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence finally LOST in 'Spence's Challenge', Heather's BF wants his Ex to stay over?? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes