Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, April 24th

Winning Spence's Challenge means you could walk away with nearly $1,700. Chet carefully crafts 5 questions based on headlines he read from the day before. Example:

..... and the question would read "What animal ran loose for 2 hours after escaping from an Indiana Zoo?" The Answer would be "A Giraffe."

So if you can tie Spence, you can win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $673).... beat him for a $1,000 bonus. Read some stuff and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What 68-year-old Hollywood star married his 35-year-old girlfriend weeks ago.... although we are just hearing about it now? A: RICHARD GERE

2) What NBA player shocked parishioners when he showed up in the middle of mass Sunday? A: JOEL EMBIID

3) What is Kate Middleton's official royal title? A: THE DUTCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

4) More Babies!!! The Rock and his girlfriend had thier second child. Boy or Girl? A: GIRL (TIANA GIA)

5) Netflix has teamed up with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures for an animated show based on which movie franchise? A: FAST AND THE FURIOUS