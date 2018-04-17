Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, April 17th

The Terrible Herbst Jackpot just keeps growing. Would you like a piece of nearly $1,600?? All you have to do is tie Spence to take home the jackpot...... Beat him and you get that $1,000 bonus.

How does it work?? -- Chet puts together questions the night before based on headlines...... so, basically all the stuff you see in your Facebook timeline. So study up and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a.

Here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Two weeks after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett, who is Kendra Wilkinson living with? A: HANK BASKETT

2) Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant says the QB "is going to be special" and joining his team "would be fun." Which team? A: LA RAMS

3) Who became the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the Pulitzer Prize for music yesterday? A: KENDRICK LAMAR

4) Actor Harry Anderson was found dead in his North Carolina home yesterday. What show did he star in from 1984 to 1992? A: NIGHT COURT

5) Desiree Linden is the first American woman since 1985 to do what? A: WIN THE BOSTON MARATHON