Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, April 10th

The Terrible Herbst jackpot is climbing every day and all the money could be yours just for beating Spence in "Spence's Challenge". 5 questions in 30 seconds..... and they're all based on the headlines your read in your timeline.

Here are Tuesday's questions to help you study:

1) A toddler was hit in the head by a fallen ceiling tile and an oxygen cannister during a flight on which airline? A: AMERICAN

2) Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly! Which city is she a Real Housewife of? A: ATLANTA

3) What city do Major League Baseball players say is "the roughest" to lay in? A: BOSTON

4) Seven people were charged in a 93 count indictment with prostitution related, and moey laundering charges associated with what website? A: BACKPAGE

5) Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first Senator to do (what) while in office? A: GIVE BIRTH