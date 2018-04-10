Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, April 10th

April 10, 2018
Could you use $1,423?? The Terrible Herbst jackpot is climbing every day and all the money could be yours just for beating Spence in "Spence's Challenge". 5 questions in 30 seconds..... and they're all based on the headlines your read in your timeline. So just scroll through Facebook and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. 

Here are Tuesday's questions to help you study:

1) A toddler was hit in the head by a fallen ceiling tile and an oxygen cannister during a flight on which airline?                A: AMERICAN

2) Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly! Which city is she a Real Housewife of?               A: ATLANTA

3) What city do Major League Baseball players say is "the roughest" to lay in?                  A: BOSTON

4) Seven people were charged in a 93 count indictment with prostitution related, and moey laundering charges associated with what website?                A: BACKPAGE

5) Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first Senator to do (what) while in office?                  A: GIVE BIRTH

