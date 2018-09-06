Spence's Challenge: Thursday, September 6th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $523)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus.

Here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) On this week's cover of Entertainment Weekly, Brie Larson is a bright new star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who is she? A: CAPTAIN MARVEL

2) One of the oldschool "Gilligan's Island" stars is reaching out to fans to help with financial problems. Which character were they? A: MARY ANN

3) Who did soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden say "ran him out of Oakland" the first time he coached there? A: TOM BRADY

4) What celebrity is reported to have been on the Emirates jet that was quarantined in New York with a bunch of sick people on board? A: VANILLA ICE

5) What came first? The chicken or the egg? According to quantum physics, it may very well be (what?) A: BOTH